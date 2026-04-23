Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-5.900 EPS.

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Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

TBBK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 433,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,959. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $239,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,440.88. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 680 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $42,255.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $227,121.70. This represents a 22.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $548,933. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the bank's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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