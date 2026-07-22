Bandwidth (BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $216.98 million for the quarter. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The business had revenue of $208.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.58 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bandwidth Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -185.16 and a beta of 2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 9,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $426,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,289,235.50. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 20,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,263,174.64. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 127,269 shares of company stock worth $7,192,523 in the last 90 days. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bandwidth by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,756 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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