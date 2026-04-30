Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $208.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.57 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Bandwidth updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bandwidth's conference call:

Beat and raised guidance — Q1 revenue $209M (+20% YoY) and record adjusted EBITDA $26M; raised full‑year revenue guide to $880–$900M and lifted adj. EBITDA and non‑GAAP EPS targets.

— Q1 revenue $209M (+20% YoY) and record adjusted EBITDA $26M; raised full‑year revenue guide to $880–$900M and lifted adj. EBITDA and non‑GAAP EPS targets. Owns a differentiated AI moat — Bandwidth highlights its owned global network plus Maestro orchestration as carrier‑grade, ultra‑low‑latency infrastructure it says is hard for virtual providers to replicate for Voice AI.

— Bandwidth highlights its owned global network plus Maestro orchestration as carrier‑grade, ultra‑low‑latency infrastructure it says is hard for virtual providers to replicate for Voice AI. Major enterprise wins expanding TAM — Salesforce selected Bandwidth for Agentforce and the company closed multiple $1M+ financial‑services deals plus a high‑volume messaging customer, supporting a land‑and‑expand model.

— Salesforce selected Bandwidth for Agentforce and the company closed multiple $1M+ financial‑services deals plus a high‑volume messaging customer, supporting a land‑and‑expand model. Stronger unit economics and balance sheet actions — non‑GAAP gross margin improved to 59.5%, commercial net retention ~110%, ARPC $244k, and management repurchased debt and shares while keeping leverage <1.25x.

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Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 16,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $244,559.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,637.55. This trade represents a 30.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bandwidth by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bandwidth by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bandwidth from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAND

Key Stories Impacting Bandwidth

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Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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