Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.0 million. Bandwidth also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bandwidth from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.75.

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Bandwidth Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a PE ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.57 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 17,026 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $263,392.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,965.15. This trade represents a 24.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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