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Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Up 9.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Bandwidth logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped ~9.9% intraday to about $22.44, leaving Bandwidth with a market cap near $722 million and a negative trailing P/E (~-53.5); the stock is trading well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$15.8 and $15.2).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leaning positive: B. Riley raised its target to $27 and Wall Street Zen upgraded to a "buy," while Weiss Ratings remains a "sell," leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $24.75 target.
  • Company insiders trimmed exposure (CFO sold 16,100 shares), while institutional ownership is high (about 68.5%), indicating strong hedge fund and institutional interest despite insider selling.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.4350. 366,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 378,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Bandwidth Stock Up 12.7%

The firm has a market cap of $722.21 million, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 16,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $244,559.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,637.55. This trade represents a 30.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,533 shares of the company's stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,976 shares of the company's stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 745,802 shares of the company's stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 642,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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