Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.2 million. Bandwidth also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.770-1.830 EPS.

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Bandwidth Price Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $759.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 2.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.57 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bandwidth from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 17,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $263,392.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,965.15. This represents a 24.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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