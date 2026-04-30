Bandwidth Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Bandwidth NASDAQ: BAND reported first-quarter 2026 results that exceeded its expectations, posting record revenue of $209 million, up 20% year-over-year, and record first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $26 million. Chief Executive Officer David Morken said the performance prompted the company to raise its full-year outlook and argued the quarter represented “a definitive proof point” of Bandwidth’s position as “mission-critical” communications infrastructure as voice AI moves into production.

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Management highlights AI-driven strategy and “owned network” moat

Morken framed the company’s strategy around enabling voice AI in production environments, emphasizing requirements such as “ultra-low latency, carrier-grade reliability, and deep regulatory control capabilities.” He said Bandwidth’s advantage comes from owning the underlying network, which he described as an economic and performance “moat” that “virtual providers” cannot replicate.

He also emphasized the role of the company’s Maestro orchestration platform, saying Bandwidth is “no longer just enabling AI,” but orchestrating it. Morken said Maestro allows the company to “participate in every interaction,” enabling Bandwidth to “capture more value as customer usage grows” and to “grow revenue per interaction, not just per minute.”

Salesforce partnership and customer wins in financial services and messaging

Morken highlighted an expanded partnership with Salesforce, saying the company selected Bandwidth as “critical infrastructure” to power voice and messaging for Salesforce’s “Agentforce Contact Center” platform. He described Salesforce as “fundamentally re-architecting the contact center for the AI era,” and said Bandwidth’s combination of network ownership, orchestration, and regulatory expertise was key to supporting “high volume AI-driven interactions.”

During Q&A, Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens asked how Bandwidth monetizes the Salesforce relationship. Morken responded that Bandwidth makes money via “a usage-based model based on interactions,” adding that when “every call becomes a conference call,” there are “multiple usage components” that benefit Bandwidth.

Morken also pointed to momentum in regulated industries, particularly financial services, where he said Bandwidth secured large wins over several consecutive quarters, including two new “million-dollar plus” deals in the quarter. He described one deal with a U.S. consumer financial services company with more than 70 million active accounts, which selected Bandwidth to replace a legacy telecom provider and migrate its contact center to the cloud using Maestro integration with Genesys and the company’s Call Assure toll-free voice solution. The second deal, he said, was with one of the world’s largest mutual life insurance companies, also replacing a legacy carrier and using Maestro integration with Genesys, Call Assure, and trust services such as call verification and number reputation management.

In messaging, Morken said Bandwidth won an additional high-volume customer with major consumer brands in retail and restaurants, stating the customer switched providers due to throughput limitations and sought Bandwidth’s delivery performance and ability to scale across short code, 10DLC, and toll-free channels. He also described momentum among AI developers building vertical applications on Bandwidth’s platform for use cases such as restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, home services, and customer support.

First-quarter financial results: revenue, margins, and operating metrics

Chief Financial Officer Daryl Raiford said demand for both voice and messaging exceeded projections, driving results above the top end of guidance ranges and supporting higher full-year guidance. He reported:

Total revenue: $209 million, up 20% year-over-year.

$209 million, up 20% year-over-year. Cloud Communications revenue: $150 million, up 13% year-over-year (defined as total revenue less messaging surcharge revenue of $59 million).

$150 million, up 13% year-over-year (defined as total revenue less messaging surcharge revenue of $59 million). Non-GAAP gross profit: $89 million, up 14% year-over-year.

$89 million, up 14% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin: 59.5%, up 50 basis points year-over-year.

59.5%, up 50 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA: $26 million, up 17% year-over-year.

$26 million, up 17% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS: $0.38, up 6% year-over-year.

$0.38, up 6% year-over-year. Free cash flow: “essentially break-even,” which Raiford said was a marked year-over-year improvement despite typical first-quarter working capital seasonality.

Within Cloud Communications, Raiford said voice revenue was $121 million, up 12% year-over-year, with both voice market categories contributing. Global Voice Plans revenue grew 12% year-over-year, which he said reflected broad-based demand and “the tailwind of AI-influenced voice usage.” Enterprise Voice revenue increased 14% to $13 million, driven by recent customer additions and momentum as enterprises scale on Maestro.

Programmable Messaging revenue rose 15% year-over-year to approximately $30 million, which Raiford said exceeded projections despite typical first-quarter seasonal headwinds. In Q&A, Piper Sandler’s James Fish asked about political messaging; Raiford said there was “no meaningful political impact” in the quarter and reiterated the company’s expectation for political messaging to be “very second-half weighted.”

Raiford also reported operating metrics including a net retention rate of 102% for the first quarter and a commercial net retention rate of 110% when adjusting for cyclical political campaign revenue. Customer name retention remained “well above 99%,” which he described as indicating near-zero churn. Average annual revenue per customer reached $244,000.

Capital allocation and guidance raised for 2026

Raiford said Bandwidth deployed about $11 million to mitigate share dilution by 700,000 shares and repurchased $100 million in aggregate principal of its 2028 convertible notes at a discount to par. He said the company’s long-term debt leverage ratio was less than 1.25 times, and that shares under its $80 million repurchase authorization were purchased at an average price of $15.93.

For second-quarter 2026, Bandwidth guided to revenue of $214 million to $220 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24 million to $27 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 to $0.37.

For the full year, the company raised guidance to:

Total revenue: $880 million to $900 million (prior $864 million to $884 million).

$880 million to $900 million (prior $864 million to $884 million). Cloud Communications revenue: $616 million to $624 million.

$616 million to $624 million. Adjusted EBITDA: $119 million to $125 million (prior $117 million to $123 million).

$119 million to $125 million (prior $117 million to $123 million). Non-GAAP EPS: $1.77 to $1.83 (prior $1.66 to $1.74).

Raiford attributed the improved outlook to three catalysts: AI-driven traffic moving into high-volume production, a “record pipeline” of large-scale enterprise deals expected to drive a second-half inflection as onboarding completes, and continued expansion of higher-margin software services. He said software services revenue “nearly doubled” year-over-year, and that the sequential ARR exit rate grew 67% to $25 million.

In closing remarks, Morken said the quarter reflected Bandwidth’s “expanding role” as AI becomes embedded in production workflows, adding that growth is increasingly complemented by “embedded AI workflows and software attachment rather than episodic traffic alone.” He reiterated a commitment to disciplined capital allocation balancing investment and “opportunistic shareholder returns.”

About Bandwidth NASDAQ: BAND

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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