Bank First National (BFC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Bank First National to post earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.16). Bank First National had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank First National to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bank First National Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BFC stock opened at $146.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. Bank First National has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank First National's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank First National presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFC

Insider Activity

In other Bank First National news, Director Todd A. Sprang bought 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.96 per share, with a total value of $62,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,004.40. This trade represents a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 225 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,509.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $643,763.88. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank First National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,127,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Bank First National by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,123 shares of the company's stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank First National by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the company's stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company's stock.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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