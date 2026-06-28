Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insider Activity at Bank First National

In other Bank First National news, Director Todd A. Sprang acquired 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,532.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,004.40. This trade represents a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.04 per share, with a total value of $31,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $643,763.88. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank First National by 2,452,855.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 490,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,764,000 after purchasing an additional 490,571 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank First National by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank First National by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First National Price Performance

Bank First National stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.42. Bank First National has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 27.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First National will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bank First National's payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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