Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank First National to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank First National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank First National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFC

Insider Activity

In other Bank First National news, Director Todd A. Sprang acquired 450 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.96 per share, with a total value of $62,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,004.40. The trade was a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $1,215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,097,076. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 102.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 58.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 194.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First National Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.16). Bank First National had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank First National will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Bank First National's payout ratio is 27.82%.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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