Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million.

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Bank First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.69. 66,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,551. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank First National in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Bank First National to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank First National from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bank First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank First National currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank First National

Insider Activity at Bank First National

In related news, Director Steven M. Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,160,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,273.60. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank First National by 920.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bank First National by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank First National during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bank First National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company's stock.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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