Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 27.49%.

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Bank First National Stock Down 0.2%

Bank First National stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 88,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,552. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank First National has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $154.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank First National news, Director Todd A. Sprang bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.96 per share, with a total value of $62,532.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $280,004.40. The trade was a 28.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank First National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bank First National by 920.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bank First National by 22.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BFC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank First National

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

Further Reading

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