Bank of America (BAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Bank of America to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $30.4170 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bank of America Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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