Bank of America Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $140.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company's current price.
LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.95.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica
lululemon athletica Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $338.49.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica
In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: lululemon beat first-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $1.69 versus $1.67 expected and revenue of $2.47 billion versus $2.43 billion expected, showing the business is still growing despite the slowdown. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: International momentum, especially in China, remains a bright spot and could partially offset weakness in North America if the trend continues. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth in China
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are reworking price targets after the report, with some trimming valuations but still seeing upside from the current share price. Evercore target cut
- Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein also lowered its target, signaling that expectations are being recalibrated rather than collapsing outright. Bernstein target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut full-year guidance to reflect weaker U.S. demand and higher pressures, which is the main reason investors are selling the stock. Lululemon cuts annual forecasts amid slowing demand in US
- Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter guidance also came in well below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing concerns that the turnaround will take longer than hoped. Lululemon cuts annual outlook and issues weak Q2 guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported the shares fell sharply in premarket trading after the weak forecasts deepened worries about slowing U.S. demand, rising competition, and tariff-related costs. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries
lululemon athletica Company Profile
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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
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