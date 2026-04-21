Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $337.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ECL traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.26. 87,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,852. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $233.73 and a 12-month high of $309.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total transaction of $6,147,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. This represents a 18.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,760.28. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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