Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.80.

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JFrog Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,241,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,923. JFrog has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $1,977,785.16. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 728,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,056,851.76. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,152,075.86. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 689,363 shares of company stock valued at $48,658,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 8.0% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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