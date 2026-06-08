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Technology Stocks Just Got Cheaper—Here Are 5 Mega-Caps Worth a Closer Look

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 8, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Alphabet Right Now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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Ryan Hasson
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Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.2951 of 5 stars		$363.21-1.4%0.24%27.71Moderate Buy$413.13
Meta Platforms (META)
4.94 of 5 stars		$590.80-0.4%0.36%21.47Moderate Buy$840.60
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9883 of 5 stars		$413.09-0.9%0.88%24.58Moderate Buy$561.20
Salesforce (CRM)
4.9028 of 5 stars		$183.84-1.0%0.96%21.25Moderate Buy$257.97
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
4.3388 of 5 stars		$431.824.0%0.70%35.98Buy$404.29
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
3.468 of 5 stars		$492.365.6%N/A161.53Moderate Buy$419.86
Alphabet (GOOG)
3.734 of 5 stars		$360.78-1.4%0.24%27.52Buy$376.00
Apple (AAPL)
4.3347 of 5 stars		$314.842.4%0.34%38.06Moderate Buy$312.82
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.989 of 5 stars		$208.761.8%0.48%31.97Buy$305.67
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