Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company's previous close.

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Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Celanese from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 83,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,558. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,196 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,171,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Celanese by 270.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,322 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 406.9% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,175 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 21.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,214,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 214,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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