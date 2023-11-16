Buffett's latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3

Key Points Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired a fresh stake of 9.68 million shares in Sirius XM Holdings.

Berkshire initiated fresh positions in Atlanta Braves Holdings and Liberty Live Group.

Buffett reduced holdings in companies like HP, Chevron, Amazon, and AON while maintaining substantial investments in Apple and Bank of America.

5 stocks we like better than General Motors

Warren Buffett is widely regarded as the most well-known, famous, and successful investor of all time. As such, his investment decisions and changes to his holdings are closely monitored and highly anticipated by the investing community.

His company, financial heavyweight Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B, discloses its current holdings to its shareholders each quarter in a 13F regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

So, let's take a closer look at the latest changes now that the 13F has been filed with the SEC, Buffett and his company, Berkshire, made in the third quarter across several sectors, including technology, energy, and the financial sector.

Latest additions for Buffett and Berkshire

Sirius XM Holdings NASDAQ: SIRI

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired a fresh stake of 9.68 million shares in Sirius XM Holdings, the renowned satellite radio provider. This strategic move amounted to approximately $43.8 million in value by the close of the third quarter. SIRI is not a favorite amongst analysts and is currently on the Lowest-Rated Stocks list. The stock has a P/E of 16.28 and dividend yield of 2.11%

Atlanta Braves Holdings NASDAQ: BATRK

Berkshire Hathaway also secured a newfound position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, a recently spun-off entity from Liberty Media. This company holds ownership over the esteemed baseball team and associated real estate. Berkshire's investment accounted for almost 224,000 shares, valued at approximately $8 million.

Liberty Live Group NASDAQ: LLYVK

Buffett's company started a new position in Liberty Live Group, which holds an interest in the Live Nation entertainment company and other minority investments. Berkshire purchased both the Series A and Series C common stock, and the combined position was worth $518.6 million.

Positions trimmed and closed

During the third quarter, Buffett and his company closed out their relatively small positions in several household and consumer names, including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, United Parcel Service, and Mondelez International.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Berkshire closed its position in General Motors after cutting it by 45% in the second quarter.

Here's a closer look at some positions that Berkshire trimmed:

HP NYSE: HPQ

During the third quarter, Berkshire trimmed its investment in the computer manufacturer HP by 15.2 percent. Presently, the company holds approximately 102.5 million shares, valued at over $2.6 billion.

Chevron NYSE: CVX

Berkshire diminished its holdings in Chevron, decreasing its stake by approximately 10.5 percent to around 110.2 million shares by the end of September. Chevron stands out among Berkshire's five significant holdings, offering a dividend yield of 4.15% and a P/E of 10.81. Unsurprisingly, CVX is one of the Top-Rated Dividend stocks around.

Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN

Berkshire also scaled back its position in the online retail giant Amazon, reducing it by 5.2 percent to 10 million shares. As of the quarter's conclusion, this adjusted position was valued at nearly $1.3 billion.

Aon NYSE: AON

In the third quarter, Berkshire adjusted its investment in Aon, a professional services firm, reducing its stake by 5.4 percent. Nevertheless, Buffett and his team still maintain ownership of a stake valued at over $1.3 billion as of the quarter's conclusion.

Berkshire also reduced its holdings in Markel, Globe Life, and Celanese Corp. As of the end of the third quarter, Apple remained Berkshire's top holding by a long shot, with its stake in the giant valued at $156.8 billion. Bank of America is Berkshire's second top holding at $28.3 billion, and American Express is third at $22.6 billion.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here