Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $380.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company's previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.77.

Get MKS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS

MKS Price Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $420.56 on Tuesday. MKS has a 1 year low of $88.49 and a 1 year high of $421.58. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.MKS's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, Director Joseph B. Donahue sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $688,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,290,322.35. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,700.50. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MKS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MKS wasn't on the list.

While MKS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here