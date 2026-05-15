Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.45.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.18. 2,784,470 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,545. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $291.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,394 shares of the company's stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,592 shares of the company's stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company's stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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