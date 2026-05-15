TMC Stock: Why This Pre-Revenue Miner Is Worth Watching

Many investors may not be familiar with TMC the metals company NASDAQ: TMC. TMC is not a traditional miner, but it may play a key role in helping the United States achieve mineral independence.

TMC the metals Today TMC TMC the metals $5.52 -0.20 (-3.42%) 52-Week Range $3.31 ▼ $11.35 Price Target $10.88 Add to Watchlist

TMC collects polymetallic nodules—potato-shaped rocks—from the deep ocean floor. These nodules contain four critical metals: nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese.

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Why does that matter? The metals inside these nodules are the same ones needed to build batteries, military hardware, and power grids. However, the U.S. currently imports nearly all of these metals. China, the DRC, and other nations control much of the global supply. TMC is positioning itself to be a future supplier for electric vehicles, defense systems, and clean energy infrastructure.

The Big Picture Opportunity

TMC claims a resource base of roughly 1.6 billion tonnes of nodules. Its two economic studies—a Pre-Feasibility Study and an Initial Assessment—put the combined estimated net present value at $23.6 billion.

Before committing capital, it’s important to understand that this number represents potential output. It’s not reality yet. But it gives you a sense of the scale the company is chasing.

The Earnings Report Confirms Progress, But Nothing More

TMC is not profitable and is still in the pre-revenue stage. So the company’s current financials are about how efficiently it's burning through cash while building toward production.

In its Q1 2026 earnings release, announced on May 14, the company reported a net loss of $20.5 million. That's nearly identical to the $20.6 million loss in Q1 2025. Operating expenses rose, but non-cash items—like a swing in TMC's warrant liability—offset the increase. The bottom line held steady, a mild positive.

Cash on hand was $119.7 million as of March 31. Add in available credit, and total liquidity reaches $164 million. That's enough runway to remove immediate liquidity concerns while the firm pushes toward its next major milestones.

The Allseas Deal: A Major Step Forward

On May 11, TMC signed a formal agreement with Allseas—its largest strategic investor—to complete and operate the first commercial nodule collection system. Allseas has over 40 years of deep-sea experience. It previously ran a successful pilot test for TMC in 2022, pulling 3,000 tonnes of nodules to the surface.

Under the new deal, Allseas will fund a significant chunk of pre-production development costs. TMC will repay it from future production revenue. That's a capital-light structure—TMC doesn't have to front all the cash itself.

The system is designed to collect 3 million wet tonnes of nodules per year. It includes two collector vehicles, a riser system, and the production vessel Hidden Gem. Commissioning is expected to begin in Q4 2027.

The engineering for key long-lead components—riser, umbilical, launch and recovery systems—is already complete. Procurement and subcontracting kick off in Q3 2026. Fabrication runs through Q3 2027.

Once again, it’s important to remember that this is about potential, for now. However, the contract is a concrete, time-bound roadmap. That matters for a company at this stage.

Permitting: On Track, Not Yet Done

TMC filed its consolidated permit application with NOAA in January 2026. By April 28, it received full compliance status. An Exploration License and Commercial Recovery Permit are expected to be granted in Q1 2027.

The U.S. government has been supportive. An executive order from April 2025 called for expedited permitting for offshore minerals. The Defense Department is also exploring whether to stockpile nodule-derived metals and enter offtake agreements. That's a potential government customer.

Still, permits aren't guaranteed. Regulatory risk is real and worth watching, particularly with the upcoming midterm elections.

What the Chart Is Telling You

From a technical standpoint, the picture is mixed. TMC has been trading around its 200-day exponential moving average—currently near $5.68. For most of the past year, that level acted as a floor, with the share price bouncing off it repeatedly.

But recently, the dynamic has shifted. The 200-day average now looks more like a ceiling than a floor. The MACD is rising from deeply negative territory, which suggests improving momentum. However, until the price can clearly break and hold above that moving average, caution is warranted.

For a speculative stock like this, technicals are important. A confirmed move above the 200-day would be a more encouraging setup for investors looking to initiate a position.

What to Watch Going Forward

TMC is a high-risk, high-reward story. It's pre-revenue, pre-production, and carries real regulatory and execution risk. But the earnings report confirms that the building blocks are coming together in a way that wasn't true two years ago.

The “show me” nature of TMC is reflected in the lack of analyst coverage. MarketBeat shows only four analysts offering a rating on the company. But it’s worth noting that the consensus price target is $10.88, which represents an upside of over 90%.

The good news is that the company has several upcoming milestones that could move the needle:

Q3 2026: Procurement and subcontracting begin on offshore hardware.

Q1 2027: NOAA permit decision.

Q4 2027: System commissioning begins.

Government offtake: Any deal with U.S. defense or strategic stockpile programs

Cash position: Watch quarterly liquidity updates closely.

For investors willing to do their homework and accept volatility, TMC deserves a spot on the watchlist. Just don't size it like a sure thing, because it isn't one yet.

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