Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HSBC

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at HSBC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. HSBC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock's previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.65.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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