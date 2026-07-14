Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $422.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America beat Wall Street’s EPS estimate, reporting $1.21 per share versus $1.13 expected, which supports the view that the bank is still delivering solid profitability. Article Title

Bank of America beat Wall Street’s EPS estimate, reporting $1.21 per share versus $1.13 expected, which supports the view that the bank is still delivering solid profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management also expanded its regional investment banking business with nine senior hires across major U.S. markets, a move that could help strengthen fee generation and middle-market lending over time. Article Title

Management also expanded its regional investment banking business with nine senior hires across major U.S. markets, a move that could help strengthen fee generation and middle-market lending over time. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage noted that investors were watching trading revenue, investment banking activity, loan demand, and interest-rate trends closely heading into the report, with expectations relatively high across the large-bank group.

Pre-earnings coverage noted that investors were watching trading revenue, investment banking activity, loan demand, and interest-rate trends closely heading into the report, with expectations relatively high across the large-bank group. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s own consumer data showed resilient June spending and wage growth, which reinforces confidence in the retail banking franchise but is not a direct earnings catalyst on its own. Article Title

Bank of America’s own consumer data showed resilient June spending and wage growth, which reinforces confidence in the retail banking franchise but is not a direct earnings catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in well below the cited analyst expectation, suggesting some top-line pressure even though earnings per share exceeded forecasts, which may temper enthusiasm after the headline beat.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here