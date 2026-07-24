Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.1510, with a volume of 10079596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

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Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 14% to $0.32 per share, signaling confidence in its capital position and a commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders. Reuters article

Bank of America raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 14% to $0.32 per share, signaling confidence in its capital position and a commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company reiterated the dividend increase in multiple announcements, reinforcing the message that earnings and capital levels remain strong enough to support higher payouts. PR Newswire article

The company reiterated the dividend increase in multiple announcements, reinforcing the message that earnings and capital levels remain strong enough to support higher payouts. Positive Sentiment: The dividend hike may help attract income-focused investors and can be interpreted as a management signal of confidence in Bank of America’s financial health and future cash generation. Yahoo Finance article

The dividend hike may help attract income-focused investors and can be interpreted as a management signal of confidence in Bank of America’s financial health and future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, a headline about Bank of America’s “sell signal” for stocks being at its highest level since 2021 reflects a market-timing indicator, but it is not specific to BAC’s own fundamentals. Business Insider article

Separately, a headline about Bank of America’s “sell signal” for stocks being at its highest level since 2021 reflects a market-timing indicator, but it is not specific to BAC’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles mention Bank of America research on other companies and broader market themes, which may affect sentiment around the bank but do not directly change BAC’s earnings outlook. TipRanks article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Autonomous Res cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The business's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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