Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.28 and last traded at $61.9960. 28,890,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 38,681,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

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Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The business's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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