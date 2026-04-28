Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Daiwa Securities Group Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.02.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,643 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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