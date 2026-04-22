Bank of America Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to "Buy"

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.87.

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Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.06, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91. Twilio has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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