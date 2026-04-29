Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

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Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCMXY

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: BCMXY is a major Chinese commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Founded in the early 20th century, the bank has grown into one of China's large, systemically important banks and plays a significant role in supporting domestic economic activity, trade and finance. It combines traditional commercial banking functions with modern financial services across multiple customer segments.

The company's core businesses include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and financial markets operations, and wealth and asset management.

Further Reading

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