Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Bank of Communications logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of Communications reported quarterly EPS of $1.08, missing the consensus of $1.11 by $0.03; net margin was 18.67% and return on equity 7.67%.
  • Shares were unchanged at $22.00 with a market cap of $65.35 billion and a low P/E of 5.87, though trading volume was extremely thin (4 shares) and the bank's debt-to-equity ratio is 1.70.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock to a Hold, and the consensus analyst rating reported by MarketBeat is currently Hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bank of Communications.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCMXY

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: BCMXY is a major Chinese commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Founded in the early 20th century, the bank has grown into one of China's large, systemically important banks and plays a significant role in supporting domestic economic activity, trade and finance. It combines traditional commercial banking functions with modern financial services across multiple customer segments.

The company's core businesses include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and financial markets operations, and wealth and asset management.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank of Communications Right Now?

Before you consider Bank of Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Communications wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines