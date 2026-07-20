Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $199.5120 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BOH stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,464,000 after purchasing an additional 557,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 491,187 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,774 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,699.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 265,834 shares of the bank's stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,384 shares of the bank's stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 229,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOH

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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