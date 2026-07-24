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Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Bank of Hawaii logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bank of Hawaii hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $88.26 on Friday before closing near that level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has received both upgrades and downgrades recently, with a current consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.80.
  • The company’s latest earnings missed expectations slightly, with quarterly EPS of $1.30 versus $1.33 expected, while institutional investors continue to hold a large stake in the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,565,434 shares of the bank's stock valued at $312,139,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,873 shares of the bank's stock worth $82,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 557,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,384 shares of the bank's stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 229,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,552 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company's stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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