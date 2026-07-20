Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $34.0230 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $468.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.81. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank of Marin Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4,337.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,432 shares of the bank's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company's core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of Marin Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Marin Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here