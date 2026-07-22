Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS's share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$106.88 and traded as high as C$123.42. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$123.38, with a volume of 5,211,267 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$111.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$120.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$111.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.88.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.64%.The company had revenue of C$9.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future,' we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: BNS and New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BNS.

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