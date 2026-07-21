Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 25.27%.

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Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,755,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.89. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank OZK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Bank OZK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Key Headlines Impacting Bank OZK

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted its earnings estimates for Bank OZK across several future periods, including FY2027 EPS to $6.75 and FY2028 EPS to $7.84, which suggests analysts see stronger long-term earnings power.

Zacks Research boosted its earnings estimates for Bank OZK across several future periods, including FY2027 EPS to $6.75 and FY2028 EPS to $7.84, which suggests analysts see stronger long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Bank OZK received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from brokerages, indicating Wall Street remains cautious overall despite the recent estimate increases. Bank OZK Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Bank OZK received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from brokerages, indicating Wall Street remains cautious overall despite the recent estimate increases. Neutral Sentiment: Bank OZK was named as the lender on a senior warehouse credit facility for Empire Asset Finance, a sign of ongoing commercial activity, but the immediate stock impact appears limited. Empire Asset Finance Secures Senior Warehouse Credit Facility with Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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