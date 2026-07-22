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Bank Stocks To Consider - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven bank stocks to watch on July 22, led by JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, NU, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Webster Financial, and Northern Trust. These names had the highest dollar trading volume among bank stocks over the last several days.
  • The article frames bank stocks as a sector to watch because they are especially sensitive to interest rates, loan growth, credit quality, and the broader economy. That makes them a key barometer for investors looking at financial conditions and market trends.
  • Each highlighted company is briefly described by its core business, ranging from consumer and commercial banking to wealth management, asset servicing, and digital banking. JPMorgan and Bank of America are among the largest and most diversified names on the list.
  • Interested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.? Here are five stocks we like better.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, NU, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Company, Webster Financial, and Northern Trust are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the banking and financial services industry, such as commercial banks, investment banks, and regional lenders. For stock market investors, they represent ownership in these institutions and are often watched for their sensitivity to interest rates, loan growth, credit quality, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Webster Financial (WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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