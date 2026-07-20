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5 Stocks Quietly Trading Near All-Time Highs While Everyone Watches the AI Drama

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 20, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Apple Right Now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

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Ryan Hasson
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Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.334 of 5 stars		$324.98-2.6%0.33%39.25Moderate Buy$322.43
Altria Group (MO)
3.97 of 5 stars		$74.430.3%5.70%15.58Hold$70.78
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
4.5469 of 5 stars		$250.64-0.9%2.14%29.02Moderate Buy$265.30
CocaCola (KO)
4.6317 of 5 stars		$81.52-0.1%2.60%25.67Moderate Buy$88.81
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
4.5836 of 5 stars		$340.42-0.2%1.76%14.58Moderate Buy$354.92
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