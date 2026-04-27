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Bank Stocks To Watch Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Citigroup (C) are the five bank stocks MarketBeat flags as "to watch" today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among bank stocks in recent days.
  • Bank-stock performance hinges on interest rates, net interest margins, loan growth and credit quality, making these names especially sensitive to monetary policy shifts and the broader business cycle.
  • MarketBeat offers individual research reports and coverage links for each of the five firms for investors who want deeper company-specific analysis.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, Charles Schwab, and Citigroup are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by publicly traded banks and other depository financial institutions, giving investors an ownership stake and entitlement to dividends and capital gains. Their performance depends on factors like interest rates, net interest margins, loan growth and credit quality, as well as regulatory and economic conditions, making them particularly sensitive to monetary policy and the business cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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