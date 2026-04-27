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Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Banyan Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Banyan Gold hit a new 52-week high of C$1.63 (last C$1.62), trading up about 8.7% on roughly 1.37 million shares.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to a strong-buy; the consensus rating is Strong Buy with an average price target of C$2.25.
  • The explorer has a market cap of C$675.06M, is currently loss-making (PE -407.50) with a beta of 2.36, and holds Yukon gold projects including AurMac, Hyland and Nitra.
  • Interested in Banyan Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 1369428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Banyan Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of C$2.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYN

Banyan Gold Stock Up 8.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.06 million, a PE ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06.

About Banyan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

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