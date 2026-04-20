Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 1132556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Get Banyan Gold alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Banyan Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banyan Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$2.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYN

Banyan Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.07 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Banyan Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banyan Gold wasn't on the list.

While Banyan Gold currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here