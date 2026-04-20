Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Banyan Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Banyan Gold's stock hit a new 52-week high of C$1.53 on Monday, trading that price on volume of 1,132,556 shares after a prior close of C$1.37.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares to a strong-buy, and MarketBeat shows a consensus Strong Buy with an average target price of C$2.25.
  • The junior explorer has a market capitalization of C$646.07 million, a negative P/E of -390, 50/200‑day moving averages of C$1.23/C$1.03, and holds multiple Yukon gold projects (AurMac, Hyland, Nitra).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 1132556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Banyan Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banyan Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$2.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYN

Banyan Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.07 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Banyan Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Banyan Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banyan Gold wasn't on the list.

While Banyan Gold currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines