Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 13.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Banyan Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Banyan Gold stock traded down 13.2% on Tuesday to C$1.42 (previous close C$1.63) on heavy volume of 2,169,860 shares, a ~125% increase versus average session volume.
  • Despite the drop, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares to a strong-buy, and the consensus average rating is Strong Buy with an average target price of C$2.25.
  • Banyan is a gold and silver explorer with a market cap of C$604.65 million and major Yukon projects including AurMac, Hyland and Nitra.
  • Interested in Banyan Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.42. 2,169,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 966,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Banyan Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banyan Gold has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of C$2.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYN

Banyan Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.07.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Banyan Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Banyan Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banyan Gold wasn't on the list.

While Banyan Gold currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines