Barclays Begins Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock's previous close.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.35.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6%

DOC stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $947,889,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,251,000 after buying an additional 2,438,278 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after buying an additional 4,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after buying an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,244,000 after buying an additional 1,648,012 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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