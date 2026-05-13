Barclays Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $5.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTM. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.29.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ GTM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 3,159,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857,210. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Key ZoomInfo Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and cut its price target to $3.00 from $10.00, implying downside from current levels. Mizuho rating update

Mizuho reaffirmed an rating and cut its price target to from $10.00, implying downside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other firms also trimmed targets or turned more cautious, including Citizens JMP ($2.50) , Wells Fargo ($3.50) , DA Davidson ($5.00) , and UBS ($5.00) , reinforcing a softer outlook for the shares. Analyst target cuts

Multiple other firms also trimmed targets or turned more cautious, including , , , and , reinforcing a softer outlook for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: ZoomInfo reported Q1 EPS of $0.28 , beating estimates, and revenue of $310.2 million , but the market appears more focused on the company’s lower guidance and restructuring plan than on the earnings beat. Q1 earnings beat

ZoomInfo reported , beating estimates, and revenue of , but the market appears more focused on the company’s lower guidance and restructuring plan than on the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: The company cut its FY 2026 revenue outlook to about $1.185 billion-$1.205 billion and announced a 20% workforce reduction while shifting toward consumption-based pricing, a move that may support long-term efficiency but signals near-term disruption. Guidance and restructuring article

The company cut its to about and announced a while shifting toward consumption-based pricing, a move that may support long-term efficiency but signals near-term disruption. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan was more constructive than some peers, keeping an overweight rating despite lowering its target to $11.00, but that optimism has been overshadowed by broader skepticism from the Street. JPMorgan target cut

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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