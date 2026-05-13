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Micron Investors Face a High-Stakes Moment After the Latest Rally

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 13, 2026
Micron Technology logo displayed over a close-up render of a semiconductor memory chip.

Key Points

  • Micron's market has outpaced the analyst consensus price target, setting the stage for a price pullback.
  • Signals, including HBM demand, analyst sentiment, and a converging MACD, suggest new highs will follow.
  • Micron's upside can run into the triple digits, given how the market is fundamentally underestimating long-term AI memory demand.
  • Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology.

Micron’s NASDAQ: MU stock price has increased by more than 100% since its April low, and by many hundreds of percentage points since 2025. Still, it may have a long ride ahead of it.

Micron Technology Today

Micron Technology, Inc. stock logo
MUMU 90-day performance
Micron Technology
$792.58 +26.01 (+3.39%)
As of 12:31 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$90.93
$818.67
Dividend Yield
0.08%
P/E Ratio
37.43
Price Target
$510.63
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That is because it is a critical player in HBM memory, the driving force of AI, and demand is tied up through the end of next year. The latest chatter in industry circles is that massive price increases are still underway, long-term contracts are the norm, and quarterly price resets are likely until late 2027, if they end that soon.

The signal that a buying opportunity is coming lies in the price action. The market for Micron stock is outpacing analyst sentiment and has thrown a bearish signal in mid-May. The signal marks a near-term top, potentially leading to a deep correction, as the consensus figure is approximately 35% below it. The reason a potentially 35% correction isn’t alarming is that it's a much-needed mechanic that will allow the market to cool off in preparation for its next move. That will likely be to the upside, as MACD convergences reflect a strengthening market across three timeframes.

MU setting up a buying opportunity, with MACD convergence shown.

Micron Analysts Lift Targets in Massive Reset

Memory demand is such that capacity is locked in well into next year, and demand continues to grow. Current demand is unlocking new demand as deployments are completed in what DA Davidson analysts labeled a positive feedback loop. The gist is that deploying infrastructure enables AI, AI enables utility, and new use cases emerge quarterly. In the DA Davidson analysts' view, this cycle has years to play out and could lead to significant business growth over the next five years. Their model suggests as much as $139 in earnings per share by 2030, and that may be a low-ball estimate.

The pace of AI development is hindered by GPU availability, but that bottleneck will be resolved in time. As production ramps up across adjacent technologies like connectivity, networking, and power infrastructure, we can expect not just steady progress but a dramatic acceleration that makes the AI boom to date look modest by comparison. Both GPU production and data center build-out stand to benefit.

In this scenario, both training and inference will drive the market. Inference, the practical application of AI models, will be a far larger market, eventually touching all aspects of daily life.

Analysts are taking note. DA Davidson's new $1,000 price target is the Wall Street high, suggesting a 25% upside from the $750 level in the near-term, while the earnings forecasts suggest a much more robust long-term opportunity. Trading at $750, the $139 forward earnings forecast DA Davidson issued puts the stock under 6X earnings within five years, setting the stage for a substantial upside. With Micron trading near 12.5X its current year forecast, upside can run to the triple digits over time, and there is an opportunity for a premium to be applied.

Institutions Underpin Micron’s Rally, But Capped Gains in Early Q2

The institutional group is underpinning Micron’s stock price rally. They collectively own more than 80% and have aggressively accumulated over the trailing 12 months. The problem in May is that early Q2 activity reflects distribution, a factor playing into the stock price top. With this in play, Micron’s correction is all but assured; the only question is how deep it gets and how long the market will stay down.

The biggest risk for Micron investors is the timing and depth of the pullback. The market for this stock is hot, with volume rising, so the pullback may not get as deep as the consensus figure suggests. Targets near $695 and $545 may provide support for this market, but the risk of a deeper pullback remains.

Three spring industry events provide ample opportunity for Easter eggs to emerge, but the most likely catalyst is the fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release scheduled for late June. The bar is set high, with 100% of analysts raising their targets since the fiscal Q2 release, but outperformance is likely, given the pricing trends. What the market will want to see, however, is strength in the guidance, including news about product releases and capacity expansion. DRAM and advanced packaging capacity are expected to begin ramping later this year and to accelerate in late 2027, with facilities in Japan and the U.S. on track for completion.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Micron Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Micron Technology (MU)
4.2468 of 5 stars		$787.632.7%0.08%37.24Buy$495.63
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9725 of 5 stars		$226.572.6%0.02%46.35Buy$277.32
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