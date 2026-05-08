Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 152,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,052. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celldex Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celldex Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Celldex Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here