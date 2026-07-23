Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $177.45.

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Raymond James Financial Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RJF traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.04. 346,353 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,180. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. Raymond James Financial has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,332,000 after buying an additional 474,477 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $176,124,000 after acquiring an additional 313,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 7,823.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 284,941 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Raymond James Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: RJF reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $3.14, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91. Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026 Results

RJF reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $3.14, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved sharply, with net income of $595 million and diluted EPS of $3.01, both records and well above last year’s levels, helped by strength in capital markets, wealth management, and asset management. Raymond James profit rises on capital markets strength

Profitability improved sharply, with net income of $595 million and diluted EPS of $3.01, both records and well above last year’s levels, helped by strength in capital markets, wealth management, and asset management. Positive Sentiment: Client and balance sheet trends were solid, including record assets under administration of $1.92 trillion, $21.7 billion in domestic private client net new assets, and record net bank loans of $56.2 billion, which support the growth outlook. Raymond James Financial, Inc. 2026 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Client and balance sheet trends were solid, including record assets under administration of $1.92 trillion, $21.7 billion in domestic private client net new assets, and record net bank loans of $56.2 billion, which support the growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company continued share repurchases, buying back $400 million of stock during the quarter, which can help support per-share earnings but is not a new operating catalyst.

The company continued share repurchases, buying back $400 million of stock during the quarter, which can help support per-share earnings but is not a new operating catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted strong momentum heading into the fourth quarter, but also noted ongoing investments in growth and a lower net interest margin, which could limit margin expansion.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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