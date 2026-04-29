Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the data storage provider's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $680.79.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 10.7%

Seagate Technology stock traded up $61.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.86. 7,911,725 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,319. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $697.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $444.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.63. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,607,801.43. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 111,550 shares of company stock worth $46,476,441 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and AI demand: Seagate reported $3.11B revenue and $4.10 EPS, topping estimates as nearline/HDD shipments and pricing strength were lifted by AI workloads—this is the main driver of the rally. Article Title

Q3 beat and AI demand: Seagate reported $3.11B revenue and $4.10 EPS, topping estimates as nearline/HDD shipments and pricing strength were lifted by AI workloads—this is the main driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat guidance and growth targets: Management guided Q4 EPS well above consensus (4.80–5.20) and higher revenue, and signaled a minimum ~20% annual revenue growth target—supporting revaluation of the business. Article Title

Upbeat guidance and growth targets: Management guided Q4 EPS well above consensus (4.80–5.20) and higher revenue, and signaled a minimum ~20% annual revenue growth target—supporting revaluation of the business. Positive Sentiment: Margins, cash flow and shareholder returns: Seagate reported record margin performance and nearly $1B free cash flow; the board also declared a quarterly dividend—adds to investor confidence. Article Title

Margins, cash flow and shareholder returns: Seagate reported record margin performance and nearly $1B free cash flow; the board also declared a quarterly dividend—adds to investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street repricing: Multiple firms raised targets sharply (examples: Rosenblatt to $1,000; JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor, TD Cowen, Goldman, Citi, BNP, Mizuho and others raised targets/ratings), reinforcing bullish momentum. Article Title

Wall Street repricing: Multiple firms raised targets sharply (examples: Rosenblatt to $1,000; JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor, TD Cowen, Goldman, Citi, BNP, Mizuho and others raised targets/ratings), reinforcing bullish momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Sectors/peers lifting each other: Seagate’s results boosted storage peers (Sandisk, WDC, Micron) — sector strength is supportive but not unique to STX. Article Title

Sectors/peers lifting each other: Seagate’s results boosted storage peers (Sandisk, WDC, Micron) — sector strength is supportive but not unique to STX. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Broader equity indices were mixed and investors remain sensitive to macro headlines (Fed day, rates), which can amplify intraday moves even for strong earnings. Article Title

Market context: Broader equity indices were mixed and investors remain sensitive to macro headlines (Fed day, rates), which can amplify intraday moves even for strong earnings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cyclicality risk: Analysts warn AI spending could ebb and storage valuations are elevated after a steep run; STX now trades with a high P/E and has historically cyclical dynamics—risk of a pullback if AI spend slows. Article Title

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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