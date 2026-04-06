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Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Fidelity National Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Barclays cut its price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $54.00 and kept an "equal weight" rating, implying about a 17.3% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen downgraded FNF to "hold" while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and National Bank raised targets to $71; the consensus rating is "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $65.33.
  • FNF traded around $46.02 with a $12.48 billion market cap; last quarter it reported $1.41 EPS (missing the $1.51 estimate) but revenue of $4.05 billion beat expectations, and institutional investors own roughly 81.17% of the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock's previous close.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial set a $71.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.7%

FNF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.02. 84,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,229. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.17%.Fidelity National Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 997.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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