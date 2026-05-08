Barclays Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $110.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.80% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $123.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.82.

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Synaptics Trading Up 22.0%

SYNA traded up $23.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,117,787.80. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $618,827. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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