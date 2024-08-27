Immersion Stock Surges as It Monetizes Haptic Technology Patents

Immersion Today IMMR Immersion $9.19 -0.33 (-3.47%) 52-Week Range $5.94 ▼ $13.94 Dividend Yield 1.96% P/E Ratio 6.71 Price Target $13.50 Add to Watchlist

Immersion Corp. NASDAQ: IMMR is a leading developer of haptic technology. The company was a pioneer in developing haptic technology, which is the touch feedback you receive from digital devices. Since then, the company's technology has been used in over three billion devices worldwide, including smartphones, gaming console controllers, and automobiles. Immersion develops and licenses its IP portfolio, which consists of over 1,200 patents. Some of its licensors include smartphone manufacturers Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. OTCMKTS: SSNLF, LG and Motorola.

Immersion Corp. operates in the computer and technology sector, competing with companies that also develop haptic technology, including Cirrus Logic Inc. NASDAQ: CRUS, Synaptics Inc. NASDAQ: SYNA, Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP and 3D Systems Inc. NYSE: DDD.

Haptic Technology Is All Around Us

By now, haptic technology is often taken for granted. However, we experience it daily whenever using smartphones and touchscreens. The subtle vibrations that respond from tapping touchscreens or using video game controllers for consoles like the Sony Inc. NYSE: SNE PlayStation or Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT Xbox. Electric vehicles (EV) and modern automobiles with touchscreens and wearable devices have integrated haptic technology that provides audio and physical touch feedback. Instead of licensing directly with EV manufacturers, Immersion licenses with suppliers like Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. OTCMKTS: STAEF. Haptic technology continues evolving into biometrics, such as fingerprint access to digital devices and banking apps.

Immersion's Active Sensing Technology

Immersion continues to evolve active sensing technology (AST), which takes haptics to the next level by combining motion sensing with smart control. AST calculates system responses every sub-millisecond recalibrating actuator vibrations. Active sensing realistically recreates dial turns, button pressing, and sliders, enabling device makers to provide a fully interactive digital display with programmable touch surfaces. It can be used for mobile, automobile, and internet-of-things (IoT) devices.

A Patent Troll? Meta Platforms Settles for $87.5 Million

Immersion Corp. has been embroiled in a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. NASDAQ: META over its use of haptic technology for its Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets. The two companies came to a settlement resulting in a one-time payment from Meta of $87.5 million and a license agreement. Immersion has often been criticized as a patent troll. In the past, it has sued Sony, Microsoft, and Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL over its IP portfolio.

IMMR Stock Triggers a Head and Shoulders Pattern

The daily candlestick chart for IMMR indicates a head and shoulders breakdown pattern. This pattern is comprised of three peaks connected by a neckline trendline support. The left shoulder peaked at $11.04. The head peaked at $13.94. The right shoulder peaked at $11.38 following its Q2 2024 earnings release. The neckline breakdown triggered under $9.97. The daily relative strength index (RSI) slipped to the 37-band. Pullback support levels are at $9.28, $7.87, $7.06, and $6.54.

Immersion Corp. reported Q2 2024 EPS of $1.14, beating analyst estimates by 97 cents. Revenues jumped 1,324% YoY to $99.42 million. This includes the one-time Meta Platforms settlement of $87.5 million.

Immersion: Investing in Barnes and Noble Education

Immersion acquired 42% of all outstanding shares of Barnes and Noble Education Inc. NYSE: BNED. Immersion appointed five directors to the Board of Directors. Immersion owns 11 million shares. It's believed this will provide an inlay into the digital education segment and provide cross-selling opportunities. Haptic technology can be used to create more interactive and immersive learning experiences.

Immersion CEO Eric Singer commented, “We continue to work to protect and monetize our intellectual property. We were also able to take advantage of our strong and liquid balance sheet to make an important investment in Barnes & Noble Education. Notably, Immersion standalone Non-GAAP stockholders equity has increased by more than $50 million so far in 2024 to $236.1 million as of June 30, 2024.”

Immersion Corp. analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. IMMR stock has one analyst rating, which is a Buy with a price target of $11.

