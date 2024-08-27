Free Trial
→ Ex WH Advisor Who Predicted Biden Leaving Race Makes Startling New Prediction (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Immersion Stock Surges as It Monetizes Haptic Technology Patents

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 27, 2024
Immersion Corp Haptics sign

Key Points

  • Immersion Corp. is a developer and licensor of its haptic technology IP and has been accused of being a patent troll.
  • Immersion posted a 1,324% YoY surge in Q2 2024 revenues attributed to a one-time settlement payment and licensing agreement from Meta Platforms for use for its Quest virtual reality headsets.
  • Immersion took a 42% stake in Barnes and Noble Education and appointed five directors to the Board.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Immersion

Immersion Today

Immersion Co. stock logo
IMMRIMMR 90-day performance
Immersion
$9.19
-0.33 (-3.47%)
(As of 08/26/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$5.94
$13.94
Dividend Yield
1.96%
P/E Ratio
6.71
Price Target
$13.50
Add to Watchlist

Immersion Corp. NASDAQ: IMMR is a leading developer of haptic technology. The company was a pioneer in developing haptic technology, which is the touch feedback you receive from digital devices. Since then, the company's technology has been used in over three billion devices worldwide, including smartphones, gaming console controllers, and automobiles. Immersion develops and licenses its IP portfolio, which consists of over 1,200 patents. Some of its licensors include smartphone manufacturers Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. OTCMKTS: SSNLF, LG and Motorola.

Immersion Corp. operates in the computer and technology sector, competing with companies that also develop haptic technology, including Cirrus Logic Inc. NASDAQ: CRUS, Synaptics Inc. NASDAQ: SYNA, Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP and 3D Systems Inc. NYSE: DDD.

Haptic Technology Is All Around Us

By now, haptic technology is often taken for granted. However, we experience it daily whenever using smartphones and touchscreens. The subtle vibrations that respond from tapping touchscreens or using video game controllers for consoles like the Sony Inc. NYSE: SNE PlayStation or Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT Xbox. Electric vehicles (EV) and modern automobiles with touchscreens and wearable devices have integrated haptic technology that provides audio and physical touch feedback. Instead of licensing directly with EV manufacturers, Immersion licenses with suppliers like Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.  OTCMKTS: STAEF. Haptic technology continues evolving into biometrics, such as fingerprint access to digital devices and banking apps.


Immersion's Active Sensing Technology

Immersion continues to evolve active sensing technology (AST), which takes haptics to the next level by combining motion sensing with smart control. AST calculates system responses every sub-millisecond recalibrating actuator vibrations. Active sensing realistically recreates dial turns, button pressing, and sliders, enabling device makers to provide a fully interactive digital display with programmable touch surfaces. It can be used for mobile, automobile, and internet-of-things (IoT) devices.

A Patent Troll? Meta Platforms Settles for $87.5 Million

Immersion Corp. has been embroiled in a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. NASDAQ: META over its use of haptic technology for its Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets. The two companies came to a settlement resulting in a one-time payment from Meta of $87.5 million and a license agreement. Immersion has often been criticized as a patent troll. In the past, it has sued Sony, Microsoft, and Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL over its IP portfolio.

Immersion IMMR stock chart

IMMR Stock Triggers a Head and Shoulders Pattern

The daily candlestick chart for IMMR indicates a head and shoulders breakdown pattern. This pattern is comprised of three peaks connected by a neckline trendline support. The left shoulder peaked at $11.04. The head peaked at $13.94. The right shoulder peaked at $11.38 following its Q2 2024 earnings release. The neckline breakdown triggered under $9.97. The daily relative strength index (RSI) slipped to the 37-band. Pullback support levels are at $9.28, $7.87, $7.06, and $6.54.

Immersion Corp. reported Q2 2024 EPS of $1.14, beating analyst estimates by 97 cents. Revenues jumped 1,324% YoY to $99.42 million. This includes the one-time Meta Platforms settlement of $87.5 million.

Immersion: Investing in Barnes and Noble Education

Immersion acquired 42% of all outstanding shares of Barnes and Noble Education Inc. NYSE: BNED. Immersion appointed five directors to the Board of Directors. Immersion owns 11 million shares. It's believed this will provide an inlay into the digital education segment and provide cross-selling opportunities. Haptic technology can be used to create more interactive and immersive learning experiences.

Immersion CEO Eric Singer commented, “We continue to work to protect and monetize our intellectual property. We were also able to take advantage of our strong and liquid balance sheet to make an important investment in Barnes & Noble Education. Notably, Immersion standalone Non-GAAP stockholders equity has increased by more than $50 million so far in 2024 to $236.1 million as of June 30, 2024.”

Immersion Corp. analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. IMMR stock has one analyst rating, which is a Buy with a price target of $11.

Should you invest $1,000 in Immersion right now?

Before you consider Immersion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Immersion wasn't on the list.

While Immersion currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by clicking the link below.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Immersion (IMMR)
3.2444 of 5 stars
3.24 / 5 stars		$9.19-3.5%1.96%6.71Buy$13.50
Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
0 of 5 stars
0.00 / 5 stars		$40.60flatN/A15.15HoldN/A
Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
3.9719 of 5 stars
3.97 / 5 stars		$141.73-1.9%N/A28.75Moderate Buy$143.33
Synaptics (SYNA)
1.6063 of 5 stars
1.61 / 5 stars		$80.16-0.5%N/A-29.58Moderate Buy$105.44
Microchip Technology (MCHP)
4.9975 of 5 stars
5.00 / 5 stars		$80.30-1.8%2.25%23.14Moderate Buy$99.95
3D Systems (DDD)
3.3855 of 5 stars
3.39 / 5 stars		$2.58-2.1%N/A-0.91Moderate Buy$8.25
Apple (AAPL)
4.6794 of 5 stars
4.68 / 5 stars		$227.18+0.1%0.44%35.33Moderate Buy$233.63
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9609 of 5 stars
4.96 / 5 stars		$413.49-0.8%0.73%35.80Moderate Buy$494.72
Sony (SNE)
0 of 5 stars
0.00 / 5 stars		$92.81+0.5%0.44%13.30N/A
Meta Platforms (META)
4.3842 of 5 stars
4.38 / 5 stars		$521.12-1.3%0.38%29.93Moderate Buy$574.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
[Free Event] A 3-Step Method To Generate Cash Flow From Stocks You Already Own
Charles Payne here, and I want to let you in on a time-tested trading method that can be used to generate cash...
Unstoppable Prosperity | Sponsored
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
Today, we invite you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days. Why is it w...
MarketBeat
What Is the $7,882 Stimulus Payment 2024?
Biden’s government just announced a new government "stimulus program"... And it could hand you a payment fo...
Angel Publishing | Sponsored
7 Flying Car Stocks for Your 2024 Watchlist
Flying cars have been one of the more intriguing investments for speculative investors in the last 12 months. ...
MarketBeat
The #1 A.I. Crypto You Don’t Own (YET!)
Markets are volatile right now—stocks, cryptos, you name it. But here's a crucial fact everyone is missing:...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk about small cap stocks. It's common knowledge that tilting your stock portfolio toward smaller-capi...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?

CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?

With the COO stepping in as interim CEO, the company’s ability to maintain its success without Brian Niccol at the helm is under scrutiny.

Related Videos

Starbucks Stock Rises as Chipotle Falls: CEO Transition
3 Strong Buy Stocks for a Summer Surge

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines