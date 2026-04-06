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Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • Barclays cut its price target on Navient from $9.00 to $7.00 and assigned an underweight rating, implying roughly a 15% downside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly negative with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.38, after several downgrades and a mix of Hold and Sell ratings.
  • Navient shares trade around $8.27 and the company recently missed quarterly EPS estimates ($0.02 reported vs. $0.31 expected), while market cap is about $786 million and institutional ownership exceeds 97%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential downside of 15.31% from the company's current price.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navient from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Navient from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAVI

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 43,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,423. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $785.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.27. Navient has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Navient had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,604 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 462,974 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 513,449 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 207,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company's stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation NASDAQ: NAVI is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company's core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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